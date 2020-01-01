Simba SC 3-1 Mlandege: Magulu scores a brace in friendly

The Dar es Salaam-based charges also relied on Ibrahim Ame to earn a deserved win in the preparation match

Simba SC have defeated Mlandege 3-1 in a friendly game staged at Azam Complex in Chamazi.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were using the game to continue sharpening up and testing players who have not had chances to show what they are capable of doing in the Mainland League.

It took the 21-time league champions just eight minutes to open the scoring courtesy of Chris Mugalu's strike. A good move by the hosts ended up with the visitors opening up and the forward made no mistake from close range.

Eight minutes later, the champions doubled the advantage when Ibrahim Ame opened his account for the team since joining in the concluded transfer window.

It happened to be the only goals in the first half; it could have been more but the strikers from both teams could not hit the target.

Mugalu completed his brace in the 62nd minute once again capitalizing on poor defending by the Zanzibarian outfit to make it 3-0 in favour of the hosts. In the end, the defending champions managed to register a 3-1 win.

Simba were aiming at playing two friendly matches but the first one, against Ndanda FC, was cancelled owing to rains.

"I will use the matches to test the quality of the players in camp, so it is a good move to organize the matches," Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck told Goal.

"I want the players to remain fit and it is prudent to be involved with friendlies, I requested for the office to give me [the friendly match] and I am happy they have done exactly that."

Simba have started their title defence on a high note winning four matches from the five played, with one match ending in a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

They were also due to face their rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) after the international break but the derby was pushed to November 7.

Azam FC are the only team with a 100% winning record; they have collected 18 points in the six matches played. Wekundu wa Msimbazi are second on 13 points with 27-time league champions Yanga SC who are third owing to an inferior goal difference.