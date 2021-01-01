Simba SC 3-0 Dodoma Jiji: Bocco double sets Mnyama vs Azam FC semis clash

The Taifa Stars striker was on form yet again as the Msimbazi giants remained on course to retain the domestic cup this season

Simba SC will now face Azam FC in the semi-finals of the Tanzania domestic cup following a 3-0 win against Dodoma Jiji at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday, courtesey of two goals from John Bocco.

After his impressive display which saw him score a double against Kaizer Chiefs at the same venue on Saturday, the towering Tanzania international wowed fans yet again with another top display to power his side to the last four with two goals.

Bocco scored his first goal in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot after midfielder Bernard Morrison was brought down inside the box and he made it 2-0 in the 41st minute after combining well with Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama.

Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere then powered home the third goal for Simba in the 78th minute after coming on as a second-half substitute to dent any slim chances Jiji had to come back into the game.

Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa named a strong side to face Jiji as he maintained his focus now is to make sure they retain the Mainland Premier League and domestic titles after their exit from the Champions League.

In the earlier quarter-final, Azam FC came from a goal down to beat Division One side Rhino Rangers 3-1 but they suffered a huge blow in the process after their lead striker Prince Dube hobbled off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

It was Rangers who took the lead in the 32nd minute when Selemani Abdallah scored in the 32nd minute but Azam were level two minutes later courtesy of Ayoub Lyanga.

The two teams went into the half-time break tied at 1-1 and Azam continued to press for more goals and it came as no surprise when captain Aggry Morris converted from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after a foul on Obrey Chirwa.

Chirwa then scored the third goal in the 81st minute to make sure the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ reach the last four but they will have to be more concerned with the injury picked up by Dube in the eighth minute of the game.

In the other semi-final, Yanga SC, who beat Mwadui FC 2-0 with a double from Deus Kaseke, will face Biashara United and there is likely a Kariakoo derby final this season.