Simba SC 2-1 Kagera Sugar: Mnyama roar into quarter-finals in Tanzania Cup

Dodoma Jiji defeated KMC to ensure they also made it into the last eight

Tanzania Cup defending champions Simba SC came from a goal down to defeat Kagera Sugar 2-1 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

Erick Mwaijage struck for the Sugar Millers, but Bernard Morrison and Meddie Kagere replied to ensure Mnyama advanced.

The two teams had recently met in the Tanzania Mainland League assignment and Wekundu wa Msimbazi claimed a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Chris Mugalu and Luis Miquissone.

It seemed the lesson had been learned by the Sugar Millers who started the game at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam better. They limited their opponents space to play with the soggy pitch, also making it tough for players to pass the ball.

Both teams struggled to create scoring chances and it seemed the first half would end goalless but it changed a minute to the break. Yusuph Mhilu passed the ball to the advancing Dickson Mhilu who crossed the ball to the danger zone, and Mwaijage rose highest to head the ball past Taifa Stars custodian Aishi Manula.

The defending champions came harder after the pause, pressing for an equalizer.

They were eventually rewarded in the 56th minute. Luis Miquissone skipped a challenge to cross the ball from the right. Captain John Raphael Bocco missed it but the Ghanaian Morrison was there to tap the ball home.

The scorer became the provider 10 minutes later; Kagera lost possession in the danger zone and the Ghanaian managed to pass it to the unmarked Kagere whose first-time effort found the back of the net.

In another Round of 16 match played at the Jamhuri Stadium, Dodoma Jiji also made it to the last eight after a 2-0 win over the Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC).

Samson Hamisi managed to beat the defenders before unleashing a fierce strike which hit the crossbar after just 20 minutes. The rebound fell to Seif Karihe who converted to make it 1-0 in favour of his team.

Dodoma doubled the advantage with four minutes to the break courtesy of Dickson Ambundo.

Yanga SC also made it to the last eight after their controversial 1-0 win over Tanzania Prisons on Saturday. Mwadui defeated Coastal Union 2-0 to advance.