Simba players fit enough for new season - Aussems

The Belgian coach is satisfied with his side's preseason preparation ahead of the new Tanzania domestic season

Head coach of giants Simba SC, Patrick Aussems, believes his team have achieved their preseason target.

Simba took their preseason training sessions to and Aussems feels his players are ready for the season after thorough preparation and a number of friendly matches.

"Our greatest target from the friendly matches and a long pre-season programme was to achieve physical fitness and all the players look fit for now," Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

John Bocco, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Hassan Dilunga, Jonas Mkude and Ibrahim Ajibu and Aishi Manula are Simba players who rejoined the national team before the pre-season programme ended.

The seven players joined the Taifa Stars to prepare to take on on August 4 in Nairobi in an African Nations Championship (Chan) second leg qualifier.

Aussems admitted their absence has stymied his plans to an extent.

"We lost a number of key players to the national team and that in a way worked against our whole objective of a proper pre-season but I am not worried at all as they will return and since they have been with the team for long, they know what is required of them," he added

"Hopefully, they will catch up with the rest."

Article continues below

Simba managed 1-1 draws against Township Rollers of Botswana and of South Africa, and Aussems is confident his side are well-prepared for their upcoming Caf and Tanzanian duties.

"We played with the best teams and hopefully, that will help us in the domestic league and in the continental assignments," the Belgian tactician concluded.

Simba will face Mozambican side UD Songo in the preliminary round of Caf Champions League on August 10 before a return leg in Dar es Salaam on August 25.