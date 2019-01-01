'Simba players affected by Aussems' absence' - Kitambi

The assistant coach has been given the mandate to conduct training sessions until the Belgian and the club's management reach a conclusion

Simba SC assistant coach Dennis Kitambi has revealed the players have been negatively affected by the uncertainty surrounding head coach Patrick Aussems' future.

The Belgian is suspended by the club and reports have it that the management is considering firing him. Kitambi has been in charge of the team for about two weeks now, as Aussems and the Simba management try to find a solution.

The youthful tactician is, however, concerned with the attitude by the players who are keen to know what lies in store for their head coach.

"Players have no psych in training, they have a lot going on in their mind and it is affecting them," Kitambi is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"Their body language is wanting owing to the situation their coach [Aussems] is in right now. [Players] would love to know what is happening and it explains why their morale is low."

The assistant coach says he is currently focused on helping the team prepare for future assignments.

"The board told me I will be in charge this week, and that is all I know, nothing much has been communicated to me," Kitambi concluded.

Simba officials and Aussems held a meeting on Thursday, but the outcome has not been communicated to the public.