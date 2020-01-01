Simba SC among the best in Africa on online platforms

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have managed to get two million subscribers on social media and are the only team from East Africa in the top 10

Mainland League side Simba SC have been ranked seventh on the list of African clubs with a massive following in social media platforms.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been on the rise as far as online presence is concerned, and their efforts to improve in this facet have paid dividends. In the released list, the 21-time league champions have acquired two million followers.

On Facebook, they have managed to get 668,000 followers while Instagram has one million. The Msimbazi-based side have 332,000 followers on Twitter with the remaining 90,000 subscribers coming from YouTube.

"We represent the country well, some are unknown where they are," " target="_blank">Simba reacted on their Facebook page which was seen as a direct taunt to their bitter rivals Yanga SC.

Egyptian giants Al Ahli lead the list with 29 million subscribers in all the social platforms, followed by who are on 12 million. Raja Club Athletic are third with six million followers.

South African top tier sides and are in the fourth and fifth positions, with five and four million followers respectively, while are 10th with one million subscribers.

Other teams in the top ten list are Pyramids, who are placed sixth with three million subscribers, Wydad who are eighth with two million while are ninth with a million followers.

Simba have been pushing to become one of the best teams in the continent on and off the pitch.

Recently, chairman Mohammed Dewji revealed his ambition for the Tanzania giants.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi sealed a treble last season – Community , Mainland title, and the – and will thus be the country’s flag bearers in the Caf for the third season in a row.

"I am not pleased with winning the domestic titles," Dewji told reporters in an earlier interview. "My goal is the Caf Champions League.

"Our goal is to keep on the pace to compete and win the Mainland Premier League, but also to reach the Champions League’s group stage and if we can win it.

"We have currently set GPS to our players that monitor the players’ performance by measuring heartbeats per second, resting heart rate and average heart rate to get each player statistics."