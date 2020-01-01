Simba Day: Simba SC to face Vital’O FC to celebrate success

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed they will face the Burundian side in a friendly to celebrate their biggest day

Simba SC have confirmed they will take on Vital’O FC in a friendly to celebrate the annual Simba Day.

Simba Day is an annual day for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi to celebrate the club’s success after concluding the season and is also used to unveil their new signings to the fans before the new season kicks off.

The club have now confirmed to culminate the exercise which will be staged at the newly named Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the club will play an international friendly against the visitors from Burundi starting at 17:00.

“We will face Vital’O from Burundi on the final day,” the club confirmed on their social media pages.

Last week, Simba information officer Haji Manara revealed that due to the changes of fixtures last season, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, they had opted to push forward the Simba Day event from August 8 to 22.

“We have visualised that this time around, using Benjamin Mkapa Stadium alone will not be enough that is why the day will be hosted by two venues including Uhuru Stadium where big screens will be installed for people to follow the entire occasion,” Manara told reporters.

Two days ago, Simba held the Champions Week with three events, showing off the new logo of the club, introducing the new team kit they will use next season plus parading the new players to be featured in the 2020/21 league season.

“Initially, we used to show our new kits when playing the Community Shield game but this time around, we have made some changes," Manara added.

"The new logo we want to introduce will be specific to go along with the demands of modern football and this is usually done by other big clubs like , , and others.”

Apart from taking on Vital’O, the team will also visit various tourism attraction areas in the city.

“We want to supplement the government's effort of promoting domestic tourism that is why we have set aside the two days to accomplish that mission," Manara concluded.

Simba won a treble last season – the Community Shield, the league title and – and will now represent the country in the Caf .