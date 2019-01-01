Silva succeeds Kompany as Man City skipper

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been handed the armband by Blues boss Pep Guardiola ahead of the 2019-20 campaign

David Silva has been confirmed as ’s new captain, with the Spaniard inheriting the armband from Vincent Kompany.

A vacancy had opened up at the Etihad Stadium after an iconic figure departed.

Kompany severed ties with City at the end of his contract, with the Belgian walking away as a domestic treble winner in his final campaign.

He has left big boots to fill, but Silva is another long-serving stalwart who knows all about the demands of life at the top of the game.

Pep Guardiola had revealed earlier in the summer that he would be allowing his players to choose the club’s next skipper.

A World Cup-winning midfielder has got the nod, with Guardiola telling reporters: “David Silva will be our captain.

“The captain has to be what he is. David has been here a decade, he knows the club and the .”

City will be looking to Silva for inspiration again in 2019-20, while they are also hoping to see the likes of Ilkay Gundogan flourish.

The international had sparked plenty of exit talk at the Etihad, but he has now committed to a new four-year contract with the Blues.

Guardiola said of that deal: “I spoke once with him and said I’d be delighted if he stayed because he is a player that is so difficult to find in Europe in terms of personality and different positions.

“All I can say is thank you to him and the club for the effort to keep him with us for the next four years.”

City welcomed just one fresh face onto their books on transfer deadline day in the Premier League, in the form of back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson, but had already completed moves for Rodri and Joao Cancelo.

The latter will not be in contention for a season opener against West Ham on Saturday, but is expected to challenge Kyle Walker for the Blues’ right-back berth this season.

Guardiola said of that battle: “Kyle came and gave us something we didn’t have. Without him, it would have been so difficult.

Article continues below

“His physicality is beyond normal but we need competition. For Kyle, it is important to have good competition. What he had with Danilo, and with Cancelo it will happen again.

“Both have to fight for the position, Cancelo can play on the left as well so it’s good for the team.

“The guy who is more confident has more chances to play but Kyle knows everything about the way we want to play. Kyle right now is the first one.”