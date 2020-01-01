Sibomana: Rwanda midfielder sends emotional farewell to Yanga SC

The Amavubi forward has moved to bid farewell to the club’s teammates and fans after being axed from the squad

Rwanda international Patrick Sibomana has bid farewell to Young Africans (Yanga SC) after he was released by the club on Monday.

Sibomana was among the 14 players released by the Jangwani Street-based giants, who are in a restructuring process after missing out on silverware in the just-concluded 2019-20 campaign.

“I thank the management, teammates, and fans who supported me during my time with Yanga. It was a great time and I had the best memories here,” Sibomana told New Times.

“Unfortunately, I will not be part of the team next season, but I will forever wish the best for the club. I will take a few days to rest and refresh before thinking about my next destination.”

New Times has also reported the player has already entered talks to sign for Rwandan club SC Kiyovu.

On Monday, Yanga sent packing 14 players among them former striker Gnamien Yikpe, who took much criticism last season, alongside captain Papy Tshishimbi, who refused to renew his contract and Congolese striker David Molinga.

Others dropped are veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

Surprisingly, the club has retained controversial Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison, who has missed training since the team suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against rivals Simba SC in the semi-final clash and was since arrested under suspicion of marijuana possession.

Other players retained include Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili, Haruna Niyonzima, Lamine Moro, Bernard Morrison, Feisal Salum, Juma Mahadhi, Adeyum Saleh, Said Makapu, Balama Mapinduzi, Deus Kaseke, Ditram Nchimbi, Abdulaziz Makame and Paul Godfrey.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have already signed four players – defender Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union, striker Waziri Junior from Mbao FC, left-back Yassin Mustapha from Polisi and midfielder Peter Mauya from Kagera Sugar.

The Timu ya Wananchi have also been linked to a number of foreign-players, including Kenyans Jesse Were and John Makwatta, who play for Zesco United, Sven Yidah of , Erick Rutanga of Rayon Sports and Mukoko Tonombe of AS from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.