Sibomana: Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards target signs for Police FC from Yanga SC

The forward has finally ended his transfer speculation by signing for the Law Enforcers ahead of the new season

Rwanda international Patrick Sibomana has finally returned home to sign for Police FC.

The 25-year-old was a transfer target for Kenyan ( ) giants and AFC after he was released by Young Africans (Yanga SC) at the end of the 2019-20 Mainland Premier League season.

Police have confirmed they have sealed the transfer of the player on a two-year deal after he passed a medical at the club.

Striker, Patrick Sibomana alias Papy joined us from Yanga Africans of on a two- year contract. He is the seventh player to join #PoliceFC in this transfer window.



We welcome and wish him good luck. pic.twitter.com/AokPC3oMCX — Police Football club (@Policefc_Rwanda) September 8, 2020

“Striker Patrick Sibomana alias Papy has joined us from Yanga of Tanzania on a two- year contract,” the club wrote on their Twitter handle. “He is the seventh player to join Police in this transfer window.

“We welcome and wish him good luck.”

Sibomana was among the 14 players released by Yanga others being ex-Gor Mahia striker Gnamien Yikpe, Papy Tshishimbi, David Molinga, Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

The Tanzanian club, who ended the season without winning silverware, however, retained Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhan Kabwili, Haruna Niyonzima, Lamine Moro, Bernard Morrison, Feisal Salum, Juma Mahadhi, Adeyum Saleh, Said Makapu, Balama Mapinduzi, Deus Kaseke, Ditram Nchimbi, Abdulaziz Makame, and Paul Godfrey.

On being released from Yanga, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards had shown interest to sign the player but it seems he has opted to return home and play in the Rwandan Premier League.

Sibomana, who has also featured for APR and Mukura, was also being linked with a transfer move to SC Kiyovu, also in Rwanda.

Yanga have already moved to fill the void left by the 14 players by signing Carlinhos from Angola, Yacouba Songne from , Mukoko Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda from AS of Burundi, Emmanuel Charles from Mbao FC, Kibwana Shomari from Mtibwa Sugar, Waziri Junior from Mbao, Zawasi Mauya from Kagera Sugar, and defender Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union.