Sibomana: Ex-Yanga SC star contemplating moving to Fifa over salary arrears

The Rwandan star says he will move to the world governing body if the Jangwani giants do not respond to his claims by March 1

Former Yanga SC midfielder Patrick Sibomana is contemplating taking the team to Fifa over the money they reportedly owe him since he left the club.

The 24-year-old Rwandan star was among 14 players released by Yanga at the end of the 2019-20 campaign and he later returned home to sign for Police FC.

Sibomana has claimed he will resort to taking the matter to world governing body Fifa if it is not resolved soon. His decision comes just two weeks after Fifa asked Yanga to pay former team striker Amissi Tambwe.

“We agreed that Yanga would pay me my registration fee which remained at $10,000 [Tsh23m] but they have not done so,” Sibomana said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“Since I lived well with them and I knew the team had no money, we arranged for them to pay me the first three months salary plus a registration fee of $16,000 [Tsh36.9m] which I cut to $14,500 [Tsh33.4 million].

“We agreed they would pay me on October 30, last year where they gave me $3,000 [Tsh6.9m] and $11,500 [Tsh 26.5] left where I told them to give me all, but surprisingly they sent me $1,500 (Tsh 3.4m] and in January this year, they gave me the remaining money, where the debt remained $4,000 [Tsh9.2m].

“Now I was confused because they were paying me at the time they wanted and at the rate they wanted, and every time I kept writing to them, they kept asking me why am I writing letters to them and instead I should visit them if I can.”

Sibomana continued: “I see they are harassing me, for not following the agreement we had and I do not know why? So now I have already written to the Tanzania Football Federation, and if my issue is not resolved by March 1, then I will have no choice but to send a complaint to Fifa.

“I really don't want to get there, but I think they are the ones pushing me to do that.”

When asked whether they are aware of Sibomana claims, Yanga acting secretary-general Haji Mfikelelo told the same portal: “We have information about Sibomana’s allegations and we are dealing with it.”