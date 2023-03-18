Should Tottenham sack Antonio Conte right now for his extraordinary comments about club?

Antonio Conte slammed not only players, but also the reputation of Tottenham in controversial remarks

Antonio Conte has never been shy about publicly criticising the teams he manages, and when he's ready to leave, he makes it quite clear. For months, he's spoken as if he is ready to move on from Tottenham this summer.

But after a 3-3 draw against Southampton on Saturday, Conte made incredible remarks - even for him - that may have crossed a line. He ripped players for being "selfish" without shouldering blame for another two-goal lead thrown away. More concerning for Spurs fans is that he suggested failure is in the fabric of the club. Even if there may be truth in Tottenham's struggles to win big, it's not something an active manager says.

"They are used to it here," Conte told reporters. "They don't play for something important. They don't want to play under pressure, they don't want to play under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham story is this for 20 years. There is the owner but they never won something. Why?"

Should Tottenham see his comments as sufficient disrespect to dismiss him immediately, or would that be too sensitive from an organisation that does have faults worth identifying?

