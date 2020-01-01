Shonga: Simba SC can't afford Orlando Pirates striker - Mbatha

The 23-year-old will not be joining the Tanzanian giants ahead of the new season after the club denied reports that he's on their radar

Simba SC CEO Senzo Mbatha has vehemently denied reports the Tanzanian club is after the services of striker Justin Shonga.

According to Mbatha, certain individuals in and are pushing this false narrative.

"The stories making the rounds that Simba are pursuing Shonga are incorrect," Mbatha told the South African Football Journalists Association.

"It is certain individuals in certain corners of the country here in Tanzania and in South Africa that have pushed this narrative that there’s an interest from Simba for (Shonga).

"There’s currently no interest to acquire the services of (Shonga)," continued the former Pirates administrator.

Mbatha said while the Zambia international can add value to Simba, the club has a number of players in his position.

"He is a very good player for Zambia. I think he can add value to my club, but we have a number of players who are playing in his position," said Mbatha.

He added that perhaps the club could consider luring Shonga to Simba should they lose any of the players currently on their books but reiterated there's no interest at this point in time.

"If I were to lose one of those players, maybe I’ll consider Shonga, but for now, there’s no interest from Simba," he confirmed.

Mbatha further stated Shonga's current package at Pirates is way too much, adding Simba don't want to create an artificial economy similar to that in South Africa.

"Someone asked me about Shonga. If you look at his package, you need to be realistic as well and say, 'Can we afford this?'" asked the Simba boss.

"We don’t want to create an artificial economy that has started to creep into our league back home in South Africa. People have created an artificial economy," added Mbatha.

Shonga, 23, has been linked with a move away from the Sea Robbers for some time after falling down the pecking order this season.

He has managed just 11 appearances for the Soweto giants this season without finding the back of the net.

Since his arrival in 2017, Shonga has featured 77 times for Pirates and has 16 goals and 16 assists to his name.