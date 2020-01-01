Shomary and Bakari among nine players released by Mtibwa Sugar

The Sugar Millers have confirmed the release of nine players as they rebuild in readiness for the new season

Mtibwa Sugar have released nine players as they rebuild their squad for the new season.

Goal can reveal the Sugar Millers coach Meck Maxime has given out a list of nine players, he wants to leave the club as he prepares to sign the new faces before the new season kicks off on September 6.

The players axed include: - Juma Nyosso, Ally Shomary, Juma Shemvuni, Majidi Bakari, Frank Ikobela, Evarist Mujwahuki, Kelvin Sabato and Geoffrey Mwashiuya.

“It is true we have released the nine players as listed above and we are planning to sign the same number ahead of the new season,” Mtibwa official Ally Masoud told Goal.

“Those released is as per the recommendation made by our coach Meck [Maxime] and we have to respect what the technical bench wants us to do, we will now start looking for new players elsewhere.

“On behalf of Mtibwa, I also want to wish the nine players all the best in their future assignments.”

The Sugar Millers finished the last campaign in position 14 after managing to secure 45 points, and it was three places below the relegation line.

Lipuli FC, Ndanda FC and Singida United were also relegated to the lower-tier league.

Earlier on Thursday, Mtibwa also lost one of their key midfielders Abdulhalim Humud, who signed for Namungo FC.

The 33-year-old helped the Sugar Millers escape relegation, and his experience is what has enticed the Lindi-based side to go for his services. With the club set for bigger challenges next season, they have decided to bolster their squad.

Namungo FC will represent in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

The team finished fourth in the league after getting 17 wins in the 38 matches played, 13 draws, and eight losses to finish the season with 63 points.

They earned the right to play on the continent after reaching the finals of the . Despite losing the game 2-1, Namungo qualified since Simba had won the league and were eligible to play in the Caf .

In that final game, Captain John Bocco and Man of the Match Luis Miquissone provided the vital goals that ensured the Dar es Salaam side head back home as the champions for the FA competition.