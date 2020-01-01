Shomari: Yanga SC defender is confident of retaining his place

The full-back joined the club from Mtibwa Sugar in the concluded transfer window and has taken no time in settling in

Yanga SC defender Ally Kibwana Shomari insists he has to continue working hard to maintain his position in the team.

The full-back was brought on board by the 27-time league champions in the concluded transfer window. The defender was among the nine players, the technical bench wanted to leave the club ahead of the new season that started on September 6.

The Jangwani Street-based side brought on board, amid stiff competition from rivals Simba SC, to fill the void left by assistant captain Juma Abdul. The defender has since featured in all the three games Timu ya Wananchi have played this season.

"[Yanga] have good players who are fighting hard to get playing time at the club," Shomari said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"It is up to the coach to decide who should play in what game.

"However, as long as my form is good, I believe I have what it takes to be involved regularly to help the team achieve the set objectives."

Paul Godfrey was the one playing in that position in the 2019/20 Mainland League before he got injured. The player has since recovered and is available for selection in the forthcoming matches.

Kibwana has also urged the fans to have faith in the team assembled, stating it will yield results at the end of the day.

"We have a very good team and we are playing as directed by the coach," the defender revealed.

"The fans should be patient and have faith in us especially when we are playing. We understand they want nothing but a win, and when on the pitch we go for nothing apart from maximum points.

"We want to continue moving together as a team and the fans will, eventually, be happy."

Wananchi started their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Tanzania Prisons, before following up with a 1-0 win over Mbeya City in their second match. The third match, away to Kagera Sugar, ended by a similar margin in their favour.

As a result, the team has managed to collect seven points in the process and will be aiming at making this 10 this weekend when they lock horns with Mtibwa Sugar.