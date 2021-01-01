Shikhalo names his Yanga SC Mapinduzi Cup heroes

The goalkeeper said his competitors and the coach played big roles as they went on to win the annual tournament in Zanzibar

Young Africans goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo has single out three members of the squad who played key roles during their triumphant Mapinduzi Cup campaign.

The international was preferred in goal by coach Cedric Kaze in the annual tournament and went ahead to ensure Yanga went on to win the title, after impressing in two penalty shootouts.

In the semi-final against Azam, he stopped Awesu Awesu’s spot-kick to hand Timu ya Wanachi a 5-4 win after the game had ended in a 1-1 draw.

More teams

Against Simba, the former Posta and goalkeeper stopped Joash Onyango’s penalty as they went on to win 4-3 in the shoot-out.

For him, the coach and the fellow goalkeepers Metacha Mnata and Ramadhan Kabwili deserved credit for what they contributed behind the scenes as they were crowned champions in Zanzibar.

“I am very happy and thankful for the coach [Cedric Kaze] to trust me all through the tournament. I am also happy for my fellow goalkeepers Metacha and Kabwili for the support they have given me all through,” the Kenya international told reporters.

“The goalkeeping coach also deserves a special mention because he has been a key figure that has ensured my growth as a goalkeeper.”

Mnata has been the preferred goalkeeper in the league where Yanga have maintained an unbeaten run in 18 games.

In fact, when ’s Etienne Ndayiragijje overlooked him for the African Nations Championship tournament and picked KMC’s Juma Kaseja and Simba’s Aishi Manula, it led to online uproar.

Kabwili, on the other hand, has had to play a secondary role to both Mnata and Shikhalo in all competitions.

The performance in the Mapinduzi Cup could convince Yanga to keep Shikhalo for long, especially after rumours had indicated they were willing to offload him after he failed to dislodge Mnata from the first team.

Article continues below

After winning the first trophy of the year, Yanga are now set to focus on fighting for the league title after missing out on it for the last three years.

Their Kariakoo rivals Simba have emerged champions on those occasions and ending the Wekundu wa Msimbazi streak is high on their target list.

Simba, who qualified for Caf group stage, still have three games in hand as they also hope to retain the title.