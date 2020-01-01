Shikhalo: Kenya keeper returns as Yanga SC ready to battle Mtibwa Sugar

The Harambee Stars custodian has been drafted into the squad for Sunday match against the Sugar Millers

international Farouk Shikhalo has returned to the Young Africans (Yanga SC) squad for their fourth Mainland match on Sunday.

The Jangwani giants have already arrived in Mororogoro in readiness to take on Mtibwa Sugar in a match scheduled for Jamhuri Stadium.

Shikhalo, who was missing in action during their last league match against Kagera Sugar, is among the four players making a return to the squad ahead of the clash with the Sugar Millers.

According to Yanga team manager Hafidh Saleh, the other players coming back to the squad are Abdalah Shaibu, Paul Godfrey, and Juma Mahadh.

“We will have a full squad of 25 players against Mtibwa because Shikhalo and the rest, who missed the previous match have been included,” Hafidh told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

Ahead of the match on Sunday, Yanga coach Zlatko Krmpotic has challenged his strikers, led by Yacouba Songne and Michael Sarpong, to make sure they score as many goals as possible as they will count at the end of the season.

“At some point, a win is a win because it gives you maximum points and the result that you want and also helps us to remain on course to achieve our target but I must admit we are yet to reach the level that I want my players to play, especially on scoring goals,” Krmpotic is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We have won two matches out of three but if you look at the goals we managed from the two, it is not good enough, the ratio is too low, I am really working on this scoring issue, I want my players to start getting it right, I want to them to score as many goals as possible because we also create enough chances.

“Even if we win and get three points but without many goals, it will give us problems as the league progresses so we better start building our goals now and we must change our approach to matches.”

Mtibwa Sugar will welcome Yanga having won their last league match 1-0 against promoted side Ihefu FC.

Yanga started the season with a 1-1 daw against Prisons, then beat Mbeya City 1-0 and followed it up with another 1-0 win over Kagera Sugar in a match played last Saturday.