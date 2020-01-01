Shikhalo and Junior: Yanga SC suffer blow as five miss clash vs Kagera Sugar

The Jangwani giants will have to do without five players when they face the Sugar Millers at Kaitaba Stadium on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) will miss the services of five players when they take on Kagera Sugar in their third Mainland match.

The Jangwani giants have already arrived in Bukoba in readiness for the match set to be played on Saturday.

However, the team will have to play the fixture against the Sugar Millers without Farouk Shikhalo, Wazir Junior, Paul Godfrey, Juma Mahadhi, Abdallah Shaibu, who did not travel with the team to Bukoba and are currently in Dar es Salaam.

“The five did not make it to the travelling squad because of various reasons, most of them are out injured and will thus miss the match against Kagera,” a source in the team told Goal on Friday.

Junior was on the scoresheet as Yanga beat Mlandege FC 2-0 in a friendly match played on Wednesday in Dar es Saalam.

He found the back of the net in the 40th minute from the penalty spot to give Yanga the lead at Chamazi Complex before another new signing, Mukoko Tonombe – who has impressed the fans so far in the matches he has played – added the second goal in the 57th minute.

Timu Ya Wananchi will play their first away league game against the Sugar Millers, having drawn 1-1 against Prisons before fighting hard to win the subsequent game 1-0 against Mbeya City.

In a recent interview, Yanga coach Zlatko Krmpotic explained why his players will take time to achieve top fitness.

Carlinhos, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacouba Songne, Michael Sarpong, and Tonombe are the new players Wananchi brought on board for the new campaign.

“Carlinhos is a good player and I know that; however, he has been out for three, four months,” Krmpotic told reporters.

"I have to prepare him well to ensure he gives the club the best. It will not be good to rush him. Same with [Yacouba] Songne who, [prior to signing for Yanga], had not played football for about five months or more.

“We also have Sarpong who joined the team a week to the new season; these players will need time but once they get their fitness, Yanga will be on another level.”

Yanga will play Kagera Sugar this weekend at Kaitaba Stadium before tackling Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.