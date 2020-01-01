Shikalo: My benching at Yanga SC gives me zeal to fight for starting role

The Harambee Stars custodian remains confident he will win the heart of the coach and get playing time in the league

Young Africans (Yanga SC) custodian Farouk Shikalo has confessed warming the bench at the club has given him the desire to work even hard in training.

The former custodian is yet to start a game in the Mainland since the top-flight restarted on June 13, with the Jangwani Street-based giants preferring Metacha Mnata in that position.

In an interview on Monday, Yanga coach Luc Eymael called on the Harambee Stars keeper to keep fighting hard in training and wait for his chance, saying he does not have any bad feelings towards the player.

“If you watched our game against Azam FC, my keeper Metacha [Mnata] played very well, and he as always been fantastic in the position, so Shikalo must wait for his time,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.



"I told him last week he has to wait for his chance and when the chance comes, he has to take it with both hands, it is that simple,

“I like him [Shikalo], he is working very hard during training sessions but how can you change your goalkeeper, when he is doing very well?

“[Mnata] has shown how good he is and for a coach, you don’t change a top player just because you have another one on the bench, but always keep him in your squad.

"I am not against Shikalo playing, he is a good keeper too but must wait for his time, I know his time will come.”

Shikalo has now answered coach Eymael by stating he will not give up on his quest to win his trust and will continue to put in extra effort during training sessions to win his heart.

“To sit on the bench is giving me the burning desire to work even hard and achieve my target of playing for the club,” Shikalo is quoted by Sokaletu.

“In Yanga we have a huge squad and for every player to play, you must be on top of your game and impress the coaches and that is what I am working hard to achieve.

“Every game we play has its own style and it is the coach who knows the players to pick for specific matches and to sit on the bench does not mean I am a bad keeper…no, it is all about the coach because he knows who deserves to play and why and I will continue to fight for my starting role.”

Shikalo has missed the 1-0 win against Mwdui FC in Shinyanga, the 1-1 draw against JKT in Dodoma, and Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Azam FC at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.