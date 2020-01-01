Shikalo: I want to keep fit and be Yanga SC number one

The Harambee Stars custodian reveals his training skills while awaiting the resumption of the league when Covid-19 pandemic is contained

Kenyan international Farouk Shikalo has maintained he will continue to work hard and stay fit during this period when the Mainland has taken a break owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shikalo signed for Yanga from FC at the start of the season and has not found it easy making it into the starting XI of the Tanzanian giants, with coach Luc Eymael mostly preferring Metacha Mnata between the poles.

Shikalo has now promised in a video posted on the Yanga Facebook page that he will continue to work hard, keep fit and make sure he continues to play for the club.

“My aim now is to continue training hard and work as hard as I can to keep fit,” Shikalo said. “I want to make sure that I am good enough to play when the league resumes and represent Yanga with a smiling face.”

Shikalo’s comments come a few weeks after coach Eymael revealed the reason why the Kenyan keeper has not played for the club for the last two months before the league took a break owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think Shikalo's form dropped a lot but he is coming back now and I think he will play in the next game,” Eymael explained then.

“But he must show good attitude in the next days of training to be assured of a starting role. I can only pick a player who is committed and showing the right attitude in training, I will monitor his situation and decide before.”