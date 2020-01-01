Shield Cup: Why Simba SC must floor Namungo FC – Vandenbroeck

The Belgian tactician speaks on why they have to win the Shield Cup and his team’s readiness for the new season

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed the reason his side must beat Namungo FC in the season curtain-raiser on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will come up against the side they played in the final of the in the Community Shield contest at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

The Belgian tactician, who will be handling the side for a second season, has now explained why a win will be very important for his side going into the new season set to kick off on September 6.

More teams

“Of course we all know if you win you get a trophy, it is okay with that but my main focus is we must win to make sure it sets our road to a good campaign this season,” Vandenbroeck told reporters in Arusha ahead of the match.

“We won the league and the domestic cup last season and every team will be fighting to beat us [this season], so a win will give us the boost that we need to start the new campaign well, I have told my players why the win is important and we must do everything to achieve the target, win the match.”

Vandenbroeck has also admitted the teams did not get enough time to prepare well for the season but was confident it will not affect what he wants to achieve with the team.

“All my 20 players are ready for the clash against Namungo,” Vandenbroeck continued. “The pre-season was very short, not enough for teams to prepare well but I am happy we played a few friendly matches which allowed me to check on my players.

“The build-up matches we played helped me to plan well because the matches allowed me to monitor the new players and also check out on the fitness level of the rest of the squad, and I am happy the team is looking strong and ready to start another journey of success.”

Article continues below

Namungo will be keen to earn revenge against Simba having lost 2-1 in the final of the FA Cup last season.

After the season curtain-raiser, both teams will shift their focus to the start of the Mainland with Simba opening their title defence against promoted side Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium on September 6.

On the other hand, Namungo will start the season with a clash against Coastal Union.