Shield Cup: TFF to use about Tsh. 10M from gate collections on community

The match between Simba SC and Namungo will be played on Sunday from 15.30 in Arusha

The Football Federation (TFF) will use about Tsh. 13 million of the gate collections in Sunday's Community Shield match between Simba SC and Namungo to help in giving back to the community.

In a statement signed by communications officer Cliford Mario Ndimbo and obtained by Goal, the Federation has committed to help several people in the society, including former players.

"TFF will part with some money from the Community Shield game between Simba and Namungo to help in community activities," TFF confirmed.

More teams

"Every year, TFF uses Tsh. 2 million to pay for the health insurance of former players and the association of former players will decide on who to be helped first.

"Another Tsh. 1 million will be channeled to former player Allan Shomari who is undergoing some difficulties, while the Arusha Province head Idd Hassan Kimanta will be handed between Tsh 5 million to Tsh. 10 million which he will decide on how to help the community."

This will be the fourth time Namungo and Simba will be meeting in all competitions. The Msimbazi based-side have won twice while the other game ended in a goalless draw.

"We cannot dwell on the past results, this is football and things change so fast, today you are winning and tomorrow you are not," Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata told Goal.

"Last season, we started the season by winning the Community Shield, we went on to win the and the league and I believe if we give our best against Namungo and win it again, it will give us the momentum for the upcoming season."

In his pre-match interview, coach Sven Vandenbroeck had explained why winning the game on Sunday is important.

Article continues below

"Of course we all know if you win you get a trophy, it is okay with that but my main focus is we must win to make sure it sets our road to a good campaign this season," the Belgian told reporters in Arusha ahead of the match.

"We won the league and the domestic cup last season and every team will be fighting to beat us [this season], so a win will give us the boost that we need to start the new campaign well, I have told my players why the win is important and we must do everything to achieve the target, win the match."