Shield Cup: Dube’s brace lifts Azam FC over Polisi Tanzania

The in-form Zimbabwean scored twice to ensure the Ice-cream Makers saw the league rivals off and booked a slot in the quarters

Azam FC have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Shield Cup after a 2-1 Round of 16 win over Polisi Tanzania on Thursday at the Chamazi Sports Complex.

Prince Dube scored twice in a game that had to be played despite the hard rain from the start of the first half. The striker - who is the leading scorer in the Premier League - found the back of the net in the 25th minute to open the scoring in favour of the Ice-cream Makers.

Despite the dominance, George Lwandamina's side could not add another goal before the half-time whistle blew. Dube doubled the lead in the 65th minute from the spot-kick after his compatriot Never Tigere was brought down.

Marcel Kaheza scored a penalty for Polisi Tanzania to deny the hosts a clean sheet.

Azam's victory came just after they condemned Premier League rivals Yanga SC 1-0 a few days ago. The Ice-cream Makers have made the stride into the next knockout phase looking to win a trophy they last lifted in the 2018/19 season.

Meanwhile, Biashara United defeated Ruvu Shooting 4-1 in the other game. After a 1-1 draw at full-time, Biashara United went on to pick the win from the spot-kicks to book their place in the round of the last eight.

Simba won the cup last season and since they had lifted the league, the Caf Confederation Cup slot - which is guaranteed to the winner of the local competition - was given to Namungo FC by virtue of being finalists.

On Saturday, Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be up against Premier League side Kagera Sugar. The giants are in good form having qualified for the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and have gone top of the league table with two games in hand.

On the other hand, Timu ya Wananchi will be at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Subawanga Stadium to face Tanzania Prisons on Friday in a game that will start at 16:00 EAT. The record league champions are expected to fight hard to progress in order to ease the pressure that has come from the poor results registered recently.

Yanga were eliminated in the semi-finals last season after falling to Simba by a margin of 4-1.