Shiboub: Simba SC suffer blow as midfielder remains in Sudan

The Mainland giants will have to wait for a longer period to secure the services of the Sudanese player after a curfew extension in his country

Simba SC have suffered another blow in their quest to have midfielder Sharaaf Shiboub return to the club.

The towering midfielder relocated to his native country Sudan when the Mainland was halted owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic but is yet to return despite the league restarting on June 13.

Simba information officer Haji Manara had last week promised that they are doing everything possible to have the player return but this might have suffered a blow after the country extended the curfew to June 29.

Simba had hoped the curfew in the country will be lifted on Saturday but instead, the Sudanese government extended it to June 29.

The latest decision by the Sudanese government now means Shiboub will miss Simba’s next matches against Prisons, Mbeya City, and Ndanda FC.

Simba had four foreigners outside the country before the league resumed, which also includes lead striker Meddie Kagere, Francis Kahata, and Clatous Chama. However, the aforementioned players have already reported to camp and were also involved in two matches the team has played so far.

On Saturday, Simba hammered Mwadui FC 3-0 with goals from Hassan Dilunga and John Bocco coupled with an own goal from Augustino Samson, securing maximum points at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The result left coach Sven Vandenbroeck praising his players for their mental composure and playing according to instructions and urged them to keep fighting as they closed in on a third straight title.

“Especially after a week of hard work, it is always good to win and I think the guys did a very good job tactical, in three days we changed a bit how we play, a bit typical for Simba and I have to give my players a compliment for their mental ability to give us the three points,” Vandenbroeck told Goal after the match.

“We fly out on Monday morning to Mbeya and let’s see how the circumstances are those side, I hear it is cold over there than here but let us reach there first and the first thing to do is make sure we adapt well.

“But I have only one message, for my players. Keep fighting, keep pushing yourself physically and mentally to your limit so we get fully fit and as quick as possible because you know in the end is when trophies are given not at the beginning of the season."

Simba will next face Tanzania Prison and Mbeya City in Mbeya town.