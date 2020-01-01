Shaiboub: Simba SC midfielder has 10 matches to earn contract extension

The Sudanese has struggled for consistency at the club and the remaining games will determine his fate

Creative midfielder Sharaf Shaiboub has 10 games to prove he is worth getting a new contract at Simba SC.

With 28 rounds played, there are 10 matches remaining to complete the Mainland League which will resume from June 1. The Sudan international has not been on top form for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi this season and eyebrows have been raised with his initial one-year contract set to end.

"Shaiboub has not been given enough time by coach [Sven] Vandenbroeck which is a challenge," an unnamed Simba official revealed to Mwanaspoti.

"His position is very competitive which is understandable but we believe in his quality. He has a unique talent and that is why we want to give him more time to prove his worth to the club.

"The remaining 10 games are his test, I am confident he will prove his doubters wrong and show he still has what it takes to play at the top level. I am hopeful he will get a one-year extension just like [Pascal] Wawa."

The Mismbazi based side are top of the table with 71 points and need five wins to be crowned.

The 10 remaining matches are against Ruvu Shooting, Mwadui, Tanzania Prisons, Mbeya City, Polisi Tanzania, Coastal Union, Mbao FC, Alliance FC and Ndanda.

Shaiboub's issues are rumoured to have divided the club's board, with some saying he has done enough and deserves an extension to his contract.

The second camp claims the towering player has done little given the few matches he has managed to play since his 2019 arrival.

Meanwhile, Simba are expected to make public details of contracts handed to another five players on Sunday. Muzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Shiza Kichuya, Deo Kanda and Hassan Dilunga are understood to have each extended their contracts by another two years.

The 20-time league champions are set to return to training on Wednesday in preparation for the league restart.

According to team manager Patrick Rweyemamu, Wekundu wa Msimbazi need two weeks to gel before playing a competitive game.