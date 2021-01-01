Sherifatu Sumaila fires Maccabi Kiryat Gat to Israeli Women's Cup semi-final

The Ghanaian was in impressive form as she helped her side subdue their hosts to advance in the domestic competition

Sherifatu Sumaila was on target as Maccabi Kiryat Gat pipped Ironi Ramat HaSharon 2-0 to reach the semi-final of the Israeli Women's Cup after Sunday's quarter-final encounter.

Following a 2-0 win Bnot Netanya last Thursday, Kiryat Gat were eyeing a spot in the last four of the competition against Ramat HaSharon, who defeated Maccabi Holon 3-0 on the same day.

Having grabbed her first goal of the season at Netanya, the Ghana international was handed her sixth start of the season in all outings and ensured her side maintained their impressive form.

Despite creating many chances, the teams could not be separated at half-time at Ramat HaSharon Stadium.

After the break, Kiryat Gat made an enterprising restart of the contest, and finally found a breakthrough when Eden Avital broke the deadlock in the 75th minute of the encounter.

On the brink of full-time, Sumaila struck to guarantee her Israeli top-flight side's passage to the semi-final of the tournament.

Ghana's Sumaila was in action for 92 minutes, scoring her second goal in six appearances for Kiryat Gat, and featured alongside Nigeria's Uchechi Sunday and Cameroon's Genevieve Mbeleck.

The African trio will be eager to impress in front of goal when second-placed ASA Tel Aviv after the international break on March 1.