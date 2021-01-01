Sheppard warns Kaizer Chiefs ahead of facing Simba SC in Tanzania

The former Mamelodi Sundowns winger urged Amakhosi to be focused when they take on the Reds of Msimbazi

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard says they need to be well equipped to deal with all the obstacles they could face against Simba SC on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys will carry a 4-0 aggregate lead into their Caf Champions League quarter-final second-leg match against the Tanzanian giants at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba have confirmed that 10,000 supporters will be allowed in the stadium as the Reds of Msimbazi look to overturn a 4-0 deficit at home.

Sheppard feels that it is going to be different going away from home after the Soweto giants dominated the first-leg encounter at FNB Stadium last weekend.

“It was a great result in the first leg," Sheppard was quoted as saying on Daily Sun.

"I mean, to score four goals against a top team like Simba is always good and it has set up the tie nicely for us. We know it’s going to be different going away from home."

Simba are undefeated in their last 12 home matches in the Champions League and this includes a 4-1 win over DR Congolese giants AS Vita Club last month.

Sheppard, 42, said it is imperative for Amakhosi players to prepare for a hostile reception in Tanzania where the Reds are usually unstoppable.

"It’s always going to be tougher but we know what we need to do. We have to ensure that they don’t score. We are not going there expecting things to be easy, we know what lies ahead," he added.

"We just have to stay focused. We have heard of all the things that could happen to go that side with the transport and at the stadium. We have to be prepared.”

In 1979, Simba overturned a 4-0 deficit against Zambian club Mufulira Wanderers and it remains the biggest comeback in the history of the Caf Champions League as they won 5-0 in the second-leg clash at home.

The Reds of Msimbazi will be hosting a Chiefs side which is undefeated in their last two away games in the competition having drawn with Angolan side Petro de Luanda and Guinean giants Horoya AC.

A third successive draw on the road will be enough for Chiefs to reach the semi-finals for the first time in the history of the club.