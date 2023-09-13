Patience is a virtue! Sheikh Jassim & Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepared to wait it out to complete Manchester United takeover as Glazer family continue to drag out sale process

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are prepared to wait it out as the Glazer family continue to drag out their potential sale of Manchester United.

Sale process announced last November

Uncertainty if Glazers will sell

Frontrunners prepared to wait

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Guardian, neither of the two leading bidders has put a deadline on the sale of the club. Sources close to Sheikh Jassim have intimated doubts as to whether the Glazer family intend to sell the club, while representatives of Ratcliffe appear more confident a sale will eventually take place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since announcing the sale of the club last November, the Glazer family have dragged out the sale process, with extended rounds of bidding causing some interested parties to withdraw and some to speculate whether the family even want to sell the club. While bids of around £6 billion ($7.5bn) have been tabled, reports have suggested the Glazers are now eyeing a final price in the region of £10bn ($12.5bn).

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

Qib.com.qa

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? There will doubtless be a large helping of anti-Glazer sentiment on show when United take on Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday.