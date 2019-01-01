Sheffield United vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Reds head east to Yorkshire knowing that the freshly promoted Blades could prove to be an unexpected banana-skin to their title ambitions

With their passage secured to the next round of the in midweek, return their attention to the as they look to maintain their five-point lead at the summit against top-flight new boys .

Jurgen Klopp's younger-than-average side triumphed 2-0 over Milton Keynes Dons on Wednesday and now head east to Yorkshire to square off with the Blades at Bramall Lane this Saturday.

Chris Wilder's team, however, have proven to be something of a surprise package in their first year back following their promotion from the Championship, and they'll be looking to notch up consecutive wins over Merseyside clubs after shocking last weekend.

Game Sheffield United vs Liverpool Date Saturday, September 28 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. It will be available to stream on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Live BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Sheffield United squad Goalkeepers Henderson, Verrips, Moore Defenders Baldock, Stevens, O'Connell, Basham, Jagielka, Egan, Freeman, Stearman Midfielders Fleck, Lundstram, Freeman, Morrison, Norwood, Besic, Bryan, Osborn Forwards McBurnie, Robinson, McGoldrick, Mousset

Chris Wilder was able to welcome back Kean Bryan from injury and Muhamed Besic from a long term absence in midweek during their Carabao Cup exit to Sunderland, but Billy Sharp remains suspended.

The striker picked up a red card in their defeat to earlier this month and was handed a three-match suspension.

Potential Sheffield United starting XI: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Norwood, Stevens; Lundstram, Fleck; McBurnie, Robinson.

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Lonergan Defenders Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Hoever, Van den Berg Midfielders Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Keita, Elliott, Chirivella, Souza Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Origi, Brewster

Xherdan Shaqiri is the latest man to join the injury list at Anfield, with the attacker joining Alisson and Nathaniel Clyne on the sidelines.

Jurgen Klopp however will include Sadio Mane after the forward shook off a knock picked up against

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are odds-on at 1/3 to preserve their perfect league record at bet365. Sheffield United meanwhile are priced at 8/1 while the draw is 17/4.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

There's still a long way to go on the road to the Premier League crown, but Liverpool could be forgiven for thinking they currently hold the cards in the title race as they head to Sheffield United this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's team sit five points clear of reigning holders and main rivals with six games gone, having failed to drop points on any occasion so far in the top-flight.

They will, of course be, still highly conscious of how they let a lead at the top of the pile slip last season in a pulsating battle with Pep Guardiola's team, but coupled with their success in June, optimism is surely one of the few ways with which to view their prospects.

The fine form of Liverpool's general starting XI this season, however, has seen chances limited for others, with international Joe Gomez finding himself relegated to the bench for the most part.

Though he featured in the Carabao Cup in midweek against MK Dons, the 22-year-old has otherwise been restricted to few minutes on the whole.

With next year's European Championships looming, the centre-back says that he is prepared to fight his way back into the team in order to still figure in international contention.

"I have to play for my clubs like other players are," he stated. "If you meet up with England you are expected to be playing so I have to keep working hard.

“Every footballer wants to be playing. It's frustrating for me. At the same time I understand we are the European champions and the lads are doing well at the minute. Credit to them. All I can do is keep my head down and keep working hard.”

Sheffield, meanwhile, will be looking to shrug off their shock Carabao Cup exit against Sunderland by springing an upset at home, having got the better of at Goodison Park last week - though they are aware of the magnitude of the task ahead.

Blades boss Chris Wilder joked in his pre-match press conference about how he planned to combat the sheer muscle and threat of the Reds' visiting attack, but admitted that he was hoping their strikers had an off-day to help his side.

"It might not turn into a back three, it might turn into a back 10 or a back 11," he stated.

Article continues below

"They've caused better sides than us untold problems in terms of where they move the ball around the pitch and where they attack with pace and with quality.

"Hopefully they don't show as much quality [as] over the last two or three years that has got them the results and got them success.

"You hope they have an off day and we get amongst them, make it uncomfortable and we try and drive the game forward when we have the opportunity to."