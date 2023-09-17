Sheffield United & Tottenham condemn racist abuse sent to goalkeeper Wes Foderingham after clash between two clubs

Sheffield United have condemned racist abuse aimed at goalkeeper Wes Foderingham after their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

The Blades were beaten in one of the most breathless finishes of this Premier League season, as both Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski scored in 12 minutes of second-half added time. The latter's winner came in the 100th minute.

Foderingham was busy throughout, as Spurs recorded 28 shots on goal, but the Blades confirmed after the game that the stopper had received racist abuse online after the game.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the club wrote: "Sheffield United condemn the racist, abusive and threatening messages that have been sent to Wes Foderingham after yesterday’s game against Spurs.

"The club will now work with relevant bodies to investigate and support Wes.

"There is no room for racism in our game."

Spurs have also made a statement, insisting that they do not stand for any form of racial discrimination and will work with police to find the culprits.

They issued a statement on social media, reading: "We are disgusted to hear of racist, abusive and threatening messages sent to Wes Foderingham following yesterday’s match.

"The club stands firmly against all forms of discrimination and will cooperate fully with Sheffield United and the relevant bodies in their investigations.

"We shall not hesitate in taking the strongest possible action, including club bans, against any so-called fan found responsible."

Foderingham has been with Sheffield United since 2020 and has made 86 appearances for the club.