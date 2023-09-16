'The officiating is appalling!' - Paul Heckingbottom has furious rant at referee after Sheffield United loss to Tottenham

Sheffield United's winless start to the season continued and manager Paul Heckingbottom was not happy with the refereeing

Sheffield United fell to defeat against Tottenham

Heckingbottom furious at refereeing

Blades are still winless in the league

WHAT HAPPENED? Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was livid at the officiating after his side lost to Tottenham in a dramatic game in north London. The Blades lost 2-1 in stoppage time after taking the lead through Gustavo Hamer. However, two late goals secured all three points for Tottenham, while Sheffield United also saw Oli McBurnie sent off.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was an appalling game the way it was managed. I know Spurs won the football match but I was saying the same thing at 0-0. At half-time I came to see the referee, when we were 1-0 I was saying the same things," he told BBC Sport.

"The referees are dictating to our goalkeeper how we play. You see from minute one we split, Spurs adjust what they do so we have to adjust again. All of a sudden our keeper is booked for handling outside and he's told he's going to get another yellow if he doesn't play the ball.

Article continues below

"But we have to wait and see how Spurs are going to stop us playing out before he can make a decision. They don't understand what I'm saying to them and they're refereeing a game in the top flight. Peter Banks' a good guy, but this is nothing new. It's sad.

"Wes (Foderingham) got jumped into by a player who turned his back and led with his elbow, stitches. Deemed the same offence by the referee as Ollie McBurnie saying someone is pulling his shirt. Where are we going? Where are we going? It's tough for me, we all love the game but the people who know the least about football are directing where the game is going. And that's what I can't take.

"Crazy. Absolutely barmy, but we're letting these guys run our game and we need to stop them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sheffield United are still winless five games into the season having picked up just a point and the pressure to pick up wins to stave off relegation is mounting.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHEFFIELD UNITED? It doesn't get easier for the Blades as they face Newcastle United and West Ham next in a bid to survive in the Premier League.