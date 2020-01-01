Shaqiri set to stay at Liverpool as no offers come in ahead of transfer window closing

The Switzerland international had attracted interest from Germany and Italy, but he seems unlikely to be leaving Anfield before the deadline

Xherdan Shaqiri looks set to remain at with no deadline day bid forthcoming for the Swiss star.

Shaqiri had been expected to leave the Reds before the transfer window closes, and had been attracting interest from clubs in and .

He was left out of Liverpool’s squad for the tie with on Thursday, having initially been down to start the match, and didn’t feature again on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten 7-2 in the by .

But Anfield sources now expect the 28-year-old to stay with the club until at least January, with no formal offer received. Liverpool insist they will not consider a loan move for Shaqiri, having turned down such offers from both and back in January.

The Reds are still working on potential exits, with West Ham and both keen on signing midfielder Marko Grujic. Again, Liverpool say a loan for the international is out of the question, though their stance could change should a club agree to an obligation to buy.

Harry Wilson is another who may depart, though are understood to have backed away from a potential deal having seen their initial £12 million ($16m) bid rejected by the Reds last week. Wilson has also attracted attention from , and Newcastle this summer.

Left-back Yasser Larouci is also one to watch in the final hours of the window, with Liverpool expecting offers for the 19-year-old. Norwich and have been linked, while Leeds are also admirers.

Another teenager, Sepp van den Berg, has loan interest from his native , but Ben Woodburn, Nat Phillips and Liam Millar should remain at the club for the time being, though all three are likely to secure loan moves to the EFL later in the month. Woodburn is wanted by Hull, Phillips by , and , and Millar by .

In terms of incomings, little is expected – though the Reds could confirm the signing of teenage Brazilian goalkeeper Marco Pitaluga from Fluminense. The 17-year-old has already begun training with his new team-mates having sealed his switch, with Liverpool agreeing to a deal which could cost them around £1.3m for the youth international.

Reports linking keeper Paolo Gazzaniga with the Reds are wide of the mark, with understood to be in contact with the Londoners over a potential loan move. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, surprise league leaders in the opening weeks of the season, are also considering a move for ’s Sergio Romero.