The world of sport joined together on Friday as footballing heroes mourned the death of cricket legend Shane Warne at the age of 52.

One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Australian icon Warne passed away on Friday, March 4from a suspected heart attack, his management confirmed.

The tragic news was felt across all sport, with notable footballers including Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher paying tribute via social media.

Football reacts to loss of sporting legend

Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2022

RIP Shane Warne, the best bowler I’ve ever seen ❤️ https://t.co/KyMGzloHwo — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 4, 2022

Ah man, just can't get over the Shane Warne news. What an absolute legend of the game. 52. That's just so, so sad. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 4, 2022

My goodness, Shane Warne has died.



52 years old, this is truly awful news.



Rest in peace Ledge. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 4, 2022

