Shane Warne dies aged 52: World of football mourns 'greatest of all time' after cricket icon's death from suspected heart attack

Emma Smith
Getty

One of the greatest cricketers of all time passed away on Friday from a suspected heart attack

The world of sport joined together on Friday as footballing heroes mourned the death of cricket legend Shane Warne at the age of 52.

One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Australian icon Warne passed away on Friday, March 4from a suspected heart attack, his management confirmed.

The tragic news was felt across all sport, with notable footballers including Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher paying tribute via social media.

Editors' Picks

Football reacts to loss of sporting legend

Further Reading