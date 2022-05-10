Shalulile: Bobby urges Namibian star to leave Mamelodi Sundowns for Europe

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has been urged to leave the Tshwane giants if he receives a lucrative offer from Europe.



The Namibia international has had a brilliant season having played a vital role in helping Masandawana clinch the Premier Soccer League title and MTN8 trophy.



Shalulile has scored 27 goals from 40 matches across all competitions while also helping the team reach the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and Nedbank Cup final where they will face Marumo Gallants on May 28.



Namibia head coach Bobby Samaria is proud of the reigning PSL Footballer of the Year who has been a constant performer for Sundowns since he joined the club from Highlands Park in September 2020.



"We are super proud of Shalulile's contribution towards the overall objective of his team," Shalulile told Daily Sun.



"The good thing for him is that he is playing for one of the best teams in Africa which has three wise coaches and he also has talented players around him."



"I think he (Shalulile) has done well and achieved a lot at Sundowns and in South Africa in a short space of time."



Shalulile also won last season's PSL Player's Player of the Season accolade having also scooped the PSL and National First Division Golden Boot awards during his time with Highlands Park.



The former African Stars and Black Africa coach feels that the 29-year-old player should jump at the opportunity to test himself against the best players in the world.



"If a good offer comes from a European team in a big league and Sundowns are happy with it, I think he should take it and test himself among the best in the world while he still can," he added.



Shalulile's current deal with Sundowns will expire in June 2025.