Shaibu: Tanzanian defender returns to Yanga SC on a two-year deal

The 21-year-old returns after two unsuccessful stints with the American side and the Czech Republic’s MFK Vyskov

Tanzanian defender Abdallah Shaibu has returned to Young Africans (Yanga SC) and has signed a two-year contract.

Shaibu, 21, is the fifth player the record league champions have acquired in the span of six days. Shaibu served Timu Ya Wananchi between 2017 and 2019 before he signed for MFK Vyskov of the .

The youngster did not stay long with the European club before he signed for II in 2019 where he equally spent less time.

More teams

His arrival comes days after Yanga signed another defender, Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union who also put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Shaibu and Mwamnyeto are expected to fill the void of Kelvin Yondani or Juma Abdul.

Peter Zawadi Mauya, Yassin Mustapha and Waziri Junior are the other players Yanga have handed deals to so far.

Meanwhile, after releasing Yondani and Abdul, Yanga are understood to have called the two to a meeting in order to offer them short-term deals, Goal can report.

They were among the 14 players who were deemed surplus and let go but the club believes the defenders possess important experience that might prove worthy in the near future.

It is for this reason the management called them individually to a meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday but an agreement was not signed by either star.

The defenders are said to have felt the contracts are not as good and requested for more time to ponder whether to sign them or not.

Yondani, 35, has been on the books of Yanga since 2012 when he was signed from arch-rivals Simba SC and those have been the only two clubs he has served in his career.

Abdul acted as the club’s assistant captain to Papy Tshishimbi who was also released.

Other players who were released include Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, David Molinga, Gnamien Yikpe, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

Finally, Namungo FC have made their first signing as they prepare for a Caf Confederation Cup appearance next season.

The 2020 finalists acquired Fredy Tangalo from relegated side Lipuli FC and have offered him a two-year deal.

Tangalo has been nominated to vie for the best midfielder of the year award alongside Clatous Chama of Simba and Namungo’s Lucas Kikoti.

Article continues below

Head coach Thierry Hitimana explained why they might not sign any foreigner despite their qualification to the continental competition.

“Singing players from outside needs time to watch them and make a decision and if I am going to remain at the club up to next season, I am going to give priority to local stars,” Hitimana told Mwanaspoti.

Namungo finished fourth on the league’s log despite a spirited fight to get second position.