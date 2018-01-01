Shabana down Kangemi All-Stars as Gilbert Selebwa picks a third straight victory

The glamour Boys missed several chances to double the advantage and paid the price late in the first half

Kisii-based side Shabana FC continued with their good run in the National Super League after downing Kangemi All-Stars 2-1 at Camp Toyoyo on Friday.

The Gilbert Selebwa picked their third straight victory after thrashing the Joseph Orangi coached outfit.

Shabana needed less than ten minutes to open the scoring courtesy of former Sofapaka and Ushuru FC star Anthony Ndolo. The former KPL MVP stole space from the unsuspecting defenders before rounding the goalkeeper then guided the ball into the net.

The glamour Boys missed several chances to double the advantage and paid the price late in the first half. The ball was handled in the danger zone, giving the referee no choice but to hand Kangemi a penalty that was well taken by Bonventure Atse.

The visitors were given a lifeline with 25 minutes to go; Harrison Omutuku committed a foul in the danger zone and the referee pointed to the spot. However, Rodgers Oketch was unable to beat the goalkeeper.

Shabana continued pushing harder for the winner and substitute Patrick Kwitonda delivered with ten minutes remaining to ensure the Glamour Boys picked their ninth point in the league this campaign.