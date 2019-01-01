Sevilla vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Blaugrana are entering a crucial stage of the season and are seeking to retain their healthy advantage in Spanish top flight

travel to face in on Saturday at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, aiming to overcome a difficult spell of form by their high standards.

Lionel Messi & Co. were unable to find a way to break through Lyon in the Champions League on Tuesday and have now won only one of their last five matches, albeit drawing the other four.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are in equally uncertain form domestically but remain in the battle to finish in the top four and seal a place in Europe’s premier club competition next season, having progressed to the last 16 of the this time around with a 2-0 midweek win over Lazio.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team

Position Sevilla squad Goalkeepers Soriano, Vaclik Defenders Gomez, Kjaer, Wober, Carrico, Mercado, Escudero, Arana, Gnagnon Midfielders Amadou, Banega, Vidal, Navas, Sarabia, Vazquez, Mesa, Gonalons Forwards Promes, Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Munir

Sevilla have plenty of knocks to worry them ahead of the visit of Barcelona, with Sergi Escudero and Nolito ruled out.

There are doubts over Daniel Carrico, Joris Gnagnon , Maxime Gonalons and Jesus Navas.

Munir El Haddadi is liable to be on the bench against his former team.

Possible Sevilla starting XI: Vaclik; Marcado, Kjaer, Gomez; Vidal, Sarabia, Banega, Vazquez, Arana; Silva, Ben Yedder

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Miranda, Gonzalez, Chumi, Umtiti, Murillo, Vermaelen Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Boateng, Alena Forwards Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom, Dembele

Barcelona are without the now-familiar trio of Jesper Cillessen, Rafinha and Arthur Melo.

Given their intense fixture list and a sequence of vital matches on the horizon, some rotation in the squad would not be surprising.

Samuel Umtiti is a likely starter now that he is fit again.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

& Match Odds

Barcelona are favourites to win, with odds of 19/20 at Bet365. Sevilla are a 5/2 shot, while a draw is priced at 3/1.

Match Preview

Barcelona may hold a seven-point advantage at the summit of the Primera Division, but they are well aware how dangerous Sevilla can be.

The side that sit fourth in the standings threatened to knock them out of the by winning the first leg of their quarter-final clash 2-0 in Andalucia and it required a barnstorming performance at Camp Nou for Ernesto Valverde’s men to turn things around. They may have won that match 6-1, but they have not hit such an exceptional standard since.

Indeed, the Catalans boast only one win in five games since that clash, albeit negotiating a series of tricky fixtures with draws .

Still, their 0-0 stalemate against in the on Tuesday proved that they are not at their sharpest, particularly in front of goal, where Luis Suarez was guilty of missing a string of opportunities.

“Football is a matter of success. If the opposition wastes occasions I get nervous; if we waste them, it only bothers me,” Valverde commented on his side after a result he was not entirely contented by.

“The tie is in the air, 0-0 is a dangerous result, we will not kid ourselves.”

At the weekend, the focus can turn back towards the league, in which they have a healthy, though not decisive lead over .

It marks the latest leg of a crucial period of the season, in which Barca face a string of key games. In the coming three weeks, they will face at the Bernabeu in the league and cup, followed by the return fixture with Lyon.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are hopeful that their 2-0 midweek win over can generate some forward momentum that entirely evaporated after their evisceration at the hands of Barca on January 30.

A 3-0 loss to last weekend put them on the verge of freefall, but head coach Pablo Machin believes that progress in Europe will give the squad a lift.

“The team came through with determination and without speculating,” he celebrated after his team set a new record for 18 two-legged European knockout ties won in succession.

Sevilla’s victory came at a physical cost. Not only did they finish the match tired, they lost Sergio Escudero due to injury, both factors that will count against them at the weekend.