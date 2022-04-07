Anthony Martial left Manchester United in January for a stint at Sevilla hoping to rediscover a lost spark, but the Frenchman is enduring familiar struggles in Spain as he becomes a target for jeers from his own supporters.

The 26-year-old forward has registered just one goal through 540 minutes of game time for La Liga loan employers, leading to those in the stands growing impatient at a lack of end product.

Boos have rained down on Martial at times and even his current coach, Julen Lopetegui, admits that little can be done about the taunts as fans are free to air their opinions on those that are underperforming.

What has been said?

Former Real Madrid and Spain boss Lopetegui has told AS when asked about the whistles being aimed in Martial’s direction: “This is elite football and people are free and can express themselves as they feel.

“As a coach, I have to help him to achieve his best version. He is also a professional and has to do his part and adapt to what we ask of him.”

The bigger picture

There is no purchase obligation included in the agreement which took Martial from Old Trafford to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in the winter transfer window.

It appears unlikely at this stage that Sevilla will be exploring the option of putting a permanent deal in place, with a side that is still in the hunt for a top four finish and Champions League qualification this season already being linked with alternative attacking targets.

That situation will likely force Martial back to England, where he was previously frozen out.

United are also in the market for another striker, and have a France international tied to a contract through to 2024, but they are expected to explore other options when looking to find a proven source of goals to fill a No.9 role.

