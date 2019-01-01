Sevilla confirm interest in Morata & hint he wants to join them

The Spaniard is of interest to Los Hispalenses, but Joaquin Caparros is worried the Blues will be tough to negotiate with

Sevilla director of football Joaquin Caparros believes Alvaro Morata wants to join the La Liga club, but admits a deal with Chelsea would prove "very, very complicated".

The Spain international has scored just 16 Premier League goals since movving to Chelsea in July 2017 in a reported £60 million ($76m) deal and he has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this month.

Caparros is said to have met with Morata's agent as Sevilla position themselves to make a loan bid, but a transfer is unlikely to be straightforward and the Spanish side are not optimistic.

"It is true that we have an interest in this player [Morata], but it is a very, very complicated operation," Caparros told the club's official television channel.

"The player may want to come here over other options, but it is very complicated. Chelsea are a club who are very difficult to negotiate [with]."

We keep working and we keep getting better!! Great job!! Go Chelsea!! pic.twitter.com/2zpnnUPINp — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) July 28, 2018

Goal understand talks between the Spanish title contenders and the former Real Madrid forward's representatives have taken place, with Sevilla open to paying his £140,000-a-week wages to sign him on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the campaign.

Caparros is more confident of the possibility of a deal for Munir El Haddadi, the 23-year-old Barcelona forward, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has made just one start in La Liga this term.

Article continues below

"[Munir] is an option," he added. "He is a young footballer who fits into the profile we want. We have to try to look for these profiles and he is an option.

"His contract ends in June and it seems that he has told Barca he will not renew it, but I do not know [about a January move].

"Munir is a player we have been following for several years. Now, I would say a deal is not done. But if it were done, I would not say so on television either."