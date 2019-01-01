Seven goals for Olunga as Kashiwa Reysol pummel Kyoto Sanga 13-1

The Kenyan international was unstoppable as the J2 champions ran riot in front of their own fans

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga was on the scoresheet seven times as Kashiwa Reysol thumped Kyoto Sanga 13-1 on Sunday.

Although Kashiwa Reysol have already won the J2 league trophy and earned a promotion to the J1 league, they saw no mercy in the final matchday of the season and ran riot at home against Kyoto Sanga.

In the sixth minute, the former star was already on the scoresheet and added the second in the 23rd minute to condemn the visitors to an early 2-0 deficit at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium.

Yusuke Segawa scored the third for Kashiwa Reysol in the 27th minute before Olunga added the fourth seven minutes later.

Tomoya Koyamatsu got the only goal for Kyoto Sanga in the 38th minute as the first half ended 4-1 in favour of Olunga's side.

Olunga was to earn his fourth goal in the 57th minute to stretch the lead just before the hour mark.

Cristiano da Silva scored the fifth for the champions just three minutes later, and the former Thika United forward continued to pile more misery on their visitors when he scored his fifth and sixth goals in the 65th and 67th minutes, respectively.

Da Silva earned his brace in the 70th minute before Matheus Savio scored two consecutive goals in the 78th and 79th minutes, respectively.

Da Silva's hat-trick came in the 84th minute before Olunga put the icing on the cake in the first minute of added time to put the score at 13-1.

Kashiwa Reysol won the J2 League with one game to spare on November 16 when they defeated Machida Zelvia 3-0.

Olunga has now scored 27 goals this season.

The former Thika United, and striker joined the Japanese side in August last year from Chinese top-tier outfit Guizhou Zhicheng.