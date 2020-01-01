Serie A season must resume despite coronavirus - FIGC chief Gravina

The official hopes the campaign restarts as soon as possible, with Italy's top flight on hiatus due to Covid-19

Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina said the 2019-20 season must be completed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy's top flight was suspended indefinitely last month due to the spread of Covid-19 and the FIGC has already stated that the campaign will not resume until the health and safety of all concerned can be guaranteed.

The Italian government has extended its current strict restrictions on movement and outdoor activities until May 3, although reports in the country this week suggested some clubs are keen to return to training at that time, resume playing by the end of the same month and conclude 2019-20 in July.

Some teams are unwilling to resume the season - which saw defending champions a point clear of through 26 games at the time of postponement - but Gravina hopes the campaign restarts as soon as possible.

"I'll repeat what I've been saying: we'll start again once there's the guarantee of everything being in order in regards to the health of the athletes and those who work at the clubs," Gravina told Sky Calcio Club.

"We have a meeting on the 15th of this month between the various technical and scientific bodies to discuss the next steps. We need everyone to be on the same page.

"The hope is we begin again as soon as possible. But we must complete the season - there could be very negative implications if we're unable to do so."

After Lazio president Claudio Lotito declared his team was ready to start playing, Brescia counterpart Massimo Cellino insisted his club would not resume this season.

"I see too much selfishness and too many people trying to take advantage of this situation," he told the Giornale di Brescia.

"Lotito wants to get back on the pitch? I listen only to those who deserve to be listened to. I don't even know if Lotito represents Lazio, since he is only president of their board of directors.

"Seriously, let them take a walk around Brescia and see what’s happening here. I don't want any advantages and I'm not afraid of relegation, because I know the club won’t go bankrupt and we’ll earn our place back in Serie A."

The coronavirus has killed at least 114,170 people across the globe, with over 1,851,400 confirmed cases.

- which remains on lockdown - has recorded more than 19,890 deaths and over 156,360 cases.