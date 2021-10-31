Sergio Ramos comparisons don't bother me - Alaba

Real Madrid defender David Alaba says there is no point comparing him to club legend Sergio Ramos.

The centre-back joined the Spanish side in a free transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window, while Ramos left to join Paris Saint-Germain after his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expired.

Alaba, 29, has assumed a key role in the heart of the Madrid defence alongside Eder Militao.

What has been said?

The Austria international's has been compared to Ramos, who spent 16 years with the club and won five La Liga and four Champions League trophies.

Alaba, though, has no interest in such talk, as he feels their playing styles are too different.

"I came here to write my own story and play my game. I get the comparisons every now and then, but I don't really bother with them," he said to Kicker.

"People accept that I'm here now and play my football, want to write my story with Real.

"We are also different types of players who can hardly be compared with one another."

How has Alaba settled at Madrid?

Alaba has chipped in with a goal and two assists in his 13 appearances for Madrid, who are currently second in La Liga.

The defender feels he is at a special place, admitting that the club is bigger than Bayern.

"I felt this special aura and atmosphere from day one. And you can tell the history of this club when you walk across the training ground or through the city. This club is something very special," he added:

"Bayern Munich is one of the largest clubs in the world, as is Real Madrid. Nevertheless, everything here at Real is a tad bigger without being disrespectful to Bayern."

