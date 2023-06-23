Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami is a done deal! Midfielder to link up with former team-mate Lionel Messi following Barcelona release

Inter Miami have announced the signing of Sergio Busquets, as the ex-Barcelona star is poised to link up with former team-mate Lionel Messi.

Busquets completes Inter Miami move

Left Barcelona at the end of 2022/23 season

Turned down offers from Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? Busquets is set to link up with Messi in Major League Soccer after the Spain international decided to reject bids from Saudi Arabia and move to the USA, with his switch officially announced on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets spent 15 years at Barcelona and won La Liga nine times, while lifting the Copa del Rey seven times and the Champions League three times. He also won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and the European Championships in 2012. He will be one of the most decorated players in MLS, along with Messi.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Busquets is likely to be officially unveiled as an Inter Miami player soon.