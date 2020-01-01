Sergio Aguero injury: When will Man City striker be fit to play this season?

The Manchester City star has been handed a hefty spell on the sidelines, and here's when he could return to action

began their campaign with a 3-1 win over this week, but they will be sweating over the fitness of striker Sergio Aguero - who has been dealt a severe injury blow.

The Argentine injured his knee during Man City's second game following the Premier League restart, a 5-0 victory over in June, which forced him to undergo knee surgery in Barcelona at the end of the season.

Despite Pep Guardiola's optimism that he would be fit in time for August, Aguero's recovery has taken longer than expected. The Argentine was unable to regain fitness in time for the closing stages of the 2019-20 .

In September, Guardiola stated that Aguero could be out for another one or two months, which could see the striker's return to the pitch pushed back to November.

"We knew that the injury was difficult," Guardiola said.

"He is doing the job, in maybe one month or two months he will be ready. He has to come back on the pitch and regain the physical condition.

"Sergio was out for a long time and Sergio is not a guy who regains the physical condition quick so I think in one month or two months he will be ready."

Should Aguero be sidelined until November, he is set to miss up to 12 matches - including crucial Premier League fixtures against Leicester, Leeds, and , as well as 2020-21 Champions League group-stage fixtures which begin in October.

Aguero, who is heading into the final year of his contract at the Etihad, only played 32 matches last season - the lowest number since joining from nine years ago - and managed to net 16 times across the English top-flight.

What matches will Aguero miss?