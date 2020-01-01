Serbian coach Rajevac open to second Ghana stint after 2010 World Cup exploits

The 66-year-old is not ruling out a possible return to the Black Stars after 10 years away

Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac will welcome an opportunity to lead for a second time.

The 66-year-old made history with the Black Stars in 2010 as he led the side to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in .

Earlier, he guided Ghana to the final of the (Afcon) in where they lost to the hosts.

"Of course, I will be interested [if offered the opportunity to coach Ghana again]," Rajevac told Kumasi FM.

"It will be very difficult to reject it because of my feelings for Ghanaians.

"Of course, Ghana is my second country, and the success I achieved there and how I felt cannot be compared to anything in this world.

"I still have many friends and are in touch with a lot of them.

"Everyone at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the media, and my technical team contributed to my success, it was a collective success.

"I will visit Ghana in the future, at least as a tourist [and possibly] to talk about professional engagement."

Rajevac coached Ghana between 2008 and 2010.

Before the World Cup exploit, he first won admiration in leading an injury-ravaged Black Stars side to the Afcon final against expectations. His 23-man squad involved eight players from the victorious Ghana team at the Fifa U20 World Cup a year earlier.

The youthful Black Stars side held their own in the final against until the 85th minute when substitute Mohamed Nagy 'Gedo' snatched a sensational match-winner for the Pharaohs.

At the World Cup, Ghana came mighty close to becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals when they earned a last-gasp penalty in the quarter-final clash with .

Asamoah Gyan's effort, however, rattled the crossbar, denying what would have been a match-winner and consequently sending the game into a penalty shoot-out where the Black Stars ended on the losing side.

Rajevac left his post as Ghana boss two months after the World Cup episode, taking up a job with Saudi side Al-Ahli.

He has since gone on to coach the Qatari national team, Slovenian side Rudar Velenje as well as the national teams of and .