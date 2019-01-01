Serbia boss Krstajic: Jovic 'certainly has the potential' to play for Barcelona

Wehn questioned about Barcelona's interest in his star forward following Wednesday's draw against Germany, the Serbia boss showed little doubt

star Luka Jovic has the potential to play for LaLiga champions , according to head coach Mladen Krstajic.

Barca have been linked with sensation Jovic, who has scored 15 league goals and 23 in all competitions for club and country this season.

Jovic netted his first international goal for Serbia, who drew 1-1 against in on Wednesday, and Krstajic praised the 21-year-old forward.

"I'm not his agent so I do not know that," Krstajic replied when asked about Barca's reported interest.

"But he certainly has the potential to play at such a club [Barcelona]."

Jovic opened the scoring in the international friendly, with the rumoured and target heading home from close range before half-time.

Germany substitute Leon Goretzka salvaged a draw with 21 minutes remaining as Serbia ended the match down to 10 men following Milan Pavkov's stoppage-time red card.

Krstajic, whose Serbia will face in qualifying on Monday, added: "Luka Jovic played really well today. He showed his potential. As for the game against Portugal, we still have to see.

"It does not matter if [Aleksandar] Mitrovic plays or not. Maybe we'll play there with two strikers.

"Portugal are the favourite in our group, but we are not scared of any opponents."

The road to the Euros will not be easy for Serbia.

Though Portugal may be considered the favourite in Group B, Lithuania, Luxembourg and will all be hoping to make their marks as well.

Jovic was happy to see his side work out a draw with the Germans and says they will head to face Portugal on decent form.

“We travel to Portugal with confidence,” he told reporters. “Of course, we want to win our first game in the qualifying campaign. It’s the first matchday, so everything is possible. But we definitely have to reach our full potential.”

Serbia have been on a decent run in official competition, finishing top of Nations League C Group 4, ahead of Romania, Montenegro and Lithuania, going unbeaten in the six matches with four wins and two draws.