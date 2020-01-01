Seoposenwe: Banyana Banyana star enjoys winning debut for Real Betis

The South African star had an impressive debut as her side earned a hard-fought home victory over Espanyol on Saturday

Jermaine Seoposenwe made her debut appearance in as secured a 2-1 victory over in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter on Saturday night.

Heading into Saturday's clash on the back of Tuesday's shock Women's Cup elimination of Spanish champions , Real Betis aimed to end their league winless run against the visitors.

The Banyana Banyana star joined the Spanish top-flight outfit from Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas last month and made a great impression, despite coming on as a substitute.

Bea Parra set up Rosa Marquez to break the deadlock for the hosts after 39 minutes to head into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

After the restart, Real Betis struggled to maintain dominance in the encounter, paving way for the introduction of Seoposenwe in the 54th minute for Parra, who provided an assist for the opening goal.

54' ⌚⚽ Primer cambio en las locales. Debuta la sudafricana Seoposenwe, que entra en lugar de Bea Parra



💚⚪ #RealBetisEspanyol 1-0 🔵⚪#BetisFéminas #PrimeraIberdrola — Real Betis Féminas (@RealBetisFem) February 15, 2020

In the 78th minute, the hosts grabbed the second goal of the tie off the foot of Martina Piemonte to guarantee their winning ways returned despite Ines Juan's 83rd-minute consolation goal for Espanyol.

While debutant Seoposenwe played the final 27 minutes of the encounter in Betis' win, 's Micheala Abam was an unused substitute, and 's Alice Ogebe was not dressed for the game.

The win helps Real Betis to move out of relegation places to 14th position on the log, with 18 points from 19 games and they will face in their next league encounter on February 23.