Simba SC chief Senzo Mazingiza proposes ways to cut the club's expenditure

Simba SC chief executive officer Senzo Mazingiza has laid down a plan for reducing the club's expenditure this season.

Before the club played against Kagera Sugar and Biashara United, the new administrator reportedly held a closed meeting with the new members of the club's board of management.

Simba have recruited a number of new officials and Mazingiza is said to have demanded to know each of the officer's ambitions while serving at the club.

While explaining his own ambitions and targets, the former administrator expressed a desire to cut down on the club's budgetary needs.

Among his immediate desires is to have Simba start using the Bunju training complex.

“He is targeting to reduce expenditure especially on issues which are not very important,” an unnamed officer who attended the meeting told Mwanaspoti.

“He also revealed his wish to have the club start using the new training complex in order to do away with the extra expenditure which comes with hiring training grounds.”

"The club usually pay around Tsh100, 000 for training grounds outside the city but when the club is using Gymkhana and Boko Veterans grounds in the city, we usually pay Tsh500, 000 and Tshs300, 000 respectively.

“All this is a budget of about Tsh54 million a year which we will save if we move to our new training ground."

Mazingiza is said to have questioned the need of having Brazilian players in the squad. Striker Wilker da Silva, defender Gerson Fraga and midfielder Tairone dos Santos are among the Brazilian players signed in the last transfer window.

They were unable to help Simba progress in the Caf .

“He is also looking at the possibility of re-evaluating salaries of players and also wondered why a club like Simba have players from ,” the official continued.

Meanwhile, the club's boss is in agreement with the use of the current hostels in the city.

“When he came, the club had already entered into an agreement with the hostels at Mbewani. But he has no issue with the players and the coaches using them given the serenity of the place,” he concluded.

Simba are top of the league standings after winning all of their matches.