Senegal's Sarr rescues point for Troost-Ekong's Watford against Newcastle United

The Teranga Lions winger cancelled out a first-half goal to help the Hornets avoid defeat at home

Ismaila Sarr scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season to earn Watford a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Sarr linked up with Joshua King in the 72nd minute to cancel out Sean Longstaff's first-half opener for the visitors.

The Senegalese's equaliser saved Xisco Munoz's side from yet another defeat after they were knocked out of the League Cup by Stoke City on Tuesday.

He is now among the joint-top scorers in the English top-flight for this campaign alongside West Ham's Michail Antonio, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes who boast four goals each.

Sarr has played every minute of the Hornets' league games this season.

Nigeria duo William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis started the encounter for Watford but the latter was replaced by his compatriot Oghenekaro Etebo in the 75th minute.

Etebo returned to action on Saturday after he was forced to sit out of the game against his parent club during the week.

Troost-Ekong was solid in the defence but he could not avoid going into the referee's book for his first yellow card in the Premier League.

After sharing the spoils at Vicarage Road, Watford dropped to 11th in the Premier League table with seven points from six matches while Newcastle United have gathered three points so far and they occupy 17th spot.

Sarr and his African teammates will hope to continue their inspiring form when Watford visit Leeds United for their next league outing on October 2.