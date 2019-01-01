Senegal's Djilobodji on target as Antalyaspor hold Kayode's Gaziantep

The Senegalese defender grabbed his second goal of the season in Monday's Turkish Super Lig encounter that had eight African stars on parade

's Olanrewaju Kayode, duo Patrick Twumasi and Raman Chibsahduo were in action for Gaziantep FK as Papy Djilobodji scored their only goal in their 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor.

Djilobodji opened the scoring for the visitors at the Antalya Stadium in the 37th minute, thanks to an assist from Kayode.

Marius Sumudica's men were on course to bag their fifth league win of the season until Nazim Sangare's 84th-minute equaliser ensured both teams settle for a share of the spoils.

Twumasi was in action for 74 minutes before he was replaced by Chibsah, Kayode played for 87 minutes while Djilobodji, 's Jean Kana-Biyik and Mali's Souleymane Diarra featured for the full duration.

At the other end, Nigeria's Paul Mukairu was on parade for Antalyaspor alongside 's Aatif Chahechouhe.

The result left Gaziantep in the 10th spot in the Turkish Super Lig table with 16 points after 12 games while Antalyaspor remain in the relegation zone after picking 12 points from 12 games.